Man charged with murder of girlfriend on beach in Maine, police say

YORK, Maine (WGME/CBS Newspath) — Maine State Police say a Massachusetts man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend on the beach in York.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls just before 4 p.m. Friday from people who reported a man assaulting a woman behind a large rock on the beach.

When police arrived, they arrested 33-year-old Jeffrey Buchannan of Bedford, Massachusetts.

His domestic partner, 35-year-old Rhonda Pattelena, also of Bedford, Massachusetts, was found dead behind the rock.

The Maine State Police say Saturday’s autopsy determined the cause of death to be blunt force injury to the head and labeled the death a homicide.

Buchannan was taken to York County Jail.

Some say they’re surprised something so violent happened in the daytime– on a public beach.

“When you hear stories like this it happens at home, and not somewhere along the beach or in public,” said Mary Merrihew of New Hampshire.

The investigation is ongoing.