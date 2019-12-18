Man charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl in a public library

CHICAGO (TRIBUNE MEDIA WIRE) — A man has been charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in a Chicago Public Library branch.

Damond Hampton, 25, is charged with three felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor. He is due in bond court Wednesday.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday at the Walker Branch in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Police said Hampton entered the corner room of the library as the girl’s mother walked out. He then sat next to the girl and sexually assaulted her, according to police, before running away.

Hampton was found by police and taken into custody around 5 p.m. Monday.

The incident was investigated by the Chicago Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit.

A Chicago Public Library spokesman told WGN the man caused a disturbance in September and was asked to leave.

