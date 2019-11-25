Man dies of broken neck after chiropractic treatment

YORK, England — The family of an 80-year-old man who died after a chiropractic visit is pushing for an unlawful killing verdict, the BBC reports.

John Lawler, 80, died in a hospital a day after a visit to Chiropractic 1st in York in 2017.

Lawler had a fracture to his cervical spine.

Police ruled out criminal charges but Lawler’s family said the chiropractor’s response to his injury amounted to gross negligence and allows for a possible unlawful killing verdict.

During Lawler’s 2017 chiropractic treatment, he moaned and said he couldn’t feel his arms, then fell unresponsive.

The chiropractor moved him onto a chair and gave him mouth-to-mouth until first responders arrived.

Responding paramedic Eleanor Davies said if she had been given more information about what happened from the chiropractor, she would have treated Lawler as a trauma patient and stabilized his neck.

The inquest into the incident continues.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now