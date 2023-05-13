SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KCBS) — Firefighters sprung into action to rescue a driver whose SUV flew off a cliff next to a Santa Clarita Denny’s.

According to authorities, the violent crash happened near SR-14 Freeway and Soledad Canyon Road. The SUV plummeted into the Santa Clarita riverbed 47 feet below, officials said.

Before the nearly 50-foot fall, it appears the driver crashed through a fence along the cliffside.

The driver seemed to survive the crash and spoke to firefighters after being pulled out of the wreckage. The driver was then airlifted from the scene to a hospital for treatment.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has not released the driver’s condition as of yet.

The driver seemed to be the only occupant in the vehicle.