Man drowns saving dog from Gulf of Mexico

BIRD KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Ted Davis and his wife Minnie set out on their airboat Wednesday to enjoy a day on the Gulf of Mexico. The Hernando County Sheriff’s office says the trip turned deadly when the couple’s dog jumped or fell into the water.

Ted Davis jumped in to save the dog.

“We believe the husband was able to save the dog and then the husband did not resurface,” said Denise Moloney with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Minnie Davis called 911 for help. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office sent ground units. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard sent marine units.

An FWC Officer found Davis floating near Bird Key, but it was too late to save him.

Paramedics onshore pronounced Davis dead when he was brought in.

Moloney says this should serve as a warning to anyone on the water this summer.

“I know that they have life jackets for dogs and I know that they have them for people too, so it’s probably not a bad idea to put one on if you think you might not be able to swim if something were to happen,” she said.

