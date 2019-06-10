Man gets 2.5 years for shooting, burning ex’s dogs

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — It has been 9 months since Roxy and Willow died. It hasn’t gotten any easier dealing with their loss.

“He is a monster,” said Chelsie Koutz. She tried her best to hold back tears Monday, outside a Pike County courtroom.

“It’s really hard for me to shake the feeling that we are even sitting in the same room, breathing the same air.”

Her ex-boyfriend, Jordan Hunt was convicted last month of killing her two dogs and burning their bodies. It happened last September in Hazelton.

Hunt learned his fate Monday; a maximum of 2.5 years. He will serve out his time in jail after his defense attorney asked for leniency with probation.

“I would love to see him locked away for a lot longer than that,” Koutz said, still pleased with the outcome. “They were not just dogs to me, they were my kids.”

Hunt was sentenced to a felony. The judge was considering dropping the severity to a misdemeanor. He cited Hunt’s apparent lack of remorse as a major factor for holding the charge as a felony.

A new Indiana law, which goes in effect next month, will beef up penalties on people who choose to harm animals, though it wouldn’t have changed anything in this case.

“No amount of time is going to ever bring them back,” said Koutz. “I miss them every single day.”

Hunt’s family left the courtroom before Eyewitness News could ask for a response.

Hunt will have another day in court. He faces felony burglary and theft charges in Vanderburgh County related to this case. Koutz lived with her dogs in Evansville.

Under escort of Sheriff’s deputies, Hunt went back to his cell. He’ll serve about 6 more months of his sentence. Koutz left holding back tears, with a lifetime to remember what is gone.

“He’s a monster,” she said.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.