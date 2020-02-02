Man goes into ‘dad mode’ to help 6-year-old viciously attacked by Rottweiler at golf course

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A good Samaritan went into “dad mode” after he saw a Rottweiler mauling a 6-year-old girl at Surrey Hills Golf Course in Yukon, Oklahoma on Monday.

“It was horrific. She was completely covered in blood,” said David Harris, who was nearby when the attack happened.

Harris was emotional as he remembered what he says was the worst day of his life.

“When we pulled up, I thought she was dead, but then I heard her scream,” Harris said.

He was at Surrey Hills Golf Course when he saw 6-year-old Della being dragged by the dog.

Her ear was completely severed and she had deep cuts in her head and down to her shoulders.

“He was tossing her around, I’m not kidding, like a rag doll,” said Harris.

KFOR talked to Della’s mom off camera. She says her daughter and her 7-year-old brother were near a playground behind the golf course when the dog jumped the fence, catching Della by her shirt and pulling her to the ground.

Her mom says if it wasn’t for Harris, her daughter might not be here.

“I just got into dad mode, I guess. I didn’t even think, I just grabbed him by the collar and pulled him off of the girl,” said Harris.

KFOR also talked to the dog’s owner, who says he’s distraught and still unsure why his dog attacked.

“It’s a terrible incident to happen. I don’t wish this on anybody. Honestly, it was an accident. Unfortunately, it turned out the way it did and I’m very sorry for the situation,” said Phillip Lavine, the dog’s owner.

Della is still in the hospital. Her mom says she is hoping she won’t have to undergo any more surgeries.

The dog is in animal control custody. There is no word yet on whether it will be put down.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Della. Click here for Della’s GoFundMe.

