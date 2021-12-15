Man makes deposit at ATM of bank he just robbed, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. (WNCN) – A 44-year-old man was arrested after state police said he robbed a bank and then made a deposit at the ATM outside the same bank before fleeing.

Delaware State Police said troopers were called to the Wells Fargo on Old Capital Trail in Wilmington on Saturday around 11:20 a.m.

Troopers learned a male suspect entered the bank and handed a teller a note saying “this is a robbery.”

The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash before he left the bank, state police said.

Before leaving the scene, the suspect stopped at the ATM on the outside of the bank and made a deposit.

He then left the scene but was apprehended a short time later.

State Police said McRoberts Williams of California was charged with felony second-degree robbery.

He received a $6,000 cash bond.