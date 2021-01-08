Man pictured in Pelosi’s office during Capitol riot now in FBI custody

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The man pictured in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during Wednesday’s riots in Washington D.C. turned himself into authorities in Arkansas, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to KNWA/FOX24 on Friday.
Richard Barnett, 60, who was quickly identified as a Gravette, Arkansas man after he was photographed seated at a desk in Pelosi’s office, turned himself in at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning and is currently in FBI custody.
KNWA/KFTA immediately recognized the man and spoke to members of the Benton County Republicans, who also identified the man in the photo as Richard Barnett.
The station spoke to Barnett back in November during a “Stop the Steal” rally in Bentonville. He supports President Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and believes fraud cost the president this election.
