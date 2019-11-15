Man pretended to be disabled to trick home care workers into changing his diaper, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A New Orleans man has been arrested for pretending to be handicapped in order to have home health care workers change his adult diaper.

Twenty-nine-year-old Rutledge Deas, who also goes by “Rory,” created multiple social media posts for home health care workers.

Deas would specify in the ads that the services would be for his 18-year-old mentally and physically handicapped brother, “Cory.”

Deas would then pose as “Cory” and pretend to be handicapped while the nurses changed his adult diaper, a process Deas used to “obtain sexual arousal,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

Home healthcare workers became suspicious of the scheme on at least 10 separate occasions.

Deas was arrested at his home without incident and charged with 10 counts of sexual battery and human trafficking (labor), and one count of possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional victims are anticipated.

Anyone suspected of being a victim of Deas is urged to contact LSP Detectives at (504) 310-7000.

