Man robs bank while wearing blackface, police say

PERRYVILLE, Md. (WGHP) — A man was in blackface when he robbed a Maryland bank, according to Perryville police.

The man robbed a PNC in Perryville on Tuesday.

Police described the robber as “a white male, with paint on his face,” and asked the public to help to identify him.

He is about 5-foot to 5-foot-5 and in his late 20s or early 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Warner at (410) 642-3725.

