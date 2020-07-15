Man sentenced for coughing on Tennessee Walmart customers, claiming he had COVID-19

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who coughed on customers inside of a Walmart in Tennessee and screamed that he had the coronavirus will serve more jail time.

According to the Henry County Circuit Court Clerk, 24-year-old Tyrin McCauley pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of terroristic hoax.

He was sentenced to three years in prison, but will serve 120 days of the sentence in jail with the rest served on state supervised probation, the court clerk said. He also received credit for the 103 days he had already served prior to his sentencing.

District Attorney General Matthew Stowe said back in early April, McCauley coughed on customers at the Walmart in Henry County, then claimed he had COVID-19. At the time, he was charged with the violation of the terrorism hoax act, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.