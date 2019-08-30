Man sentenced to life in prison for stealing $50 has been freed

An Alabama man who was serving life without parole now has a new lease on life.

58-year-old Alvin Kennard will be freed after 36 years in jail.

A judge re-sentenced him Wednesday under current guidelines — to time served and ordered his release.

He was sentenced in 1983 to life in prison without the possibility of parole — under the state’s former “Three Strikes” law.

Kennard had already been charged with two previous crimes when he was convicted of stealing about $50 from a bakery at knifepoint.

Under current guidelines, set in 2013, he would have been eligible for parole in 1999.

More than a dozen family members and friends were in the courtroom to show their support.

“Hallelujah. Glory be to God for all his good things he has done and what he is about to do. Yes all of us cried. All of us cried,” Kennard’s neice said.

It’s unclear exactly when Kennard will be released.

Kennard told the judge he plans to live with family and work as a carpenter.

