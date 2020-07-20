Man spits on woman who asked him to wear mask in Walmart, police say

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Texas (WBRE/WYOU) — A Preston Park man is charged after police say he spit on a 69-year-old woman in a Texas Township Walmart.
According to Pennsylvania State Police in Honesdale, Evan V. Spangenberg and another woman were not wearing masks when the woman approached them and asked them to please wear their masks.
Spangenberg’s companion complied, but Spangenberg refused and began arguing with her. The woman then reported the incident to customer service and police.
Police say Spangenberg then came back into the store and spit in her face before leaving again.
He was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment.
