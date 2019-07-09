Man survives after going over Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario — Niagara Parks Police on the Canadian side said a man survived after being swept over the Horseshoe Falls Tuesday morning July 9.
Crews were alerted about a person at the edge of the falls around 4 a.m.
He was seen climbing the wall and then jumping into the river before being swept over the Horseshoe Falls, police said.
After searching the lower area of the falls, the man was spotted sitting on the rocks at the water’s edge below an observation platform.
The man was taken to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not release his name.
