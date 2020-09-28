Man told police he ‘lost it,’ shot mother to death over orange juice, remote and car use

Luis Rich is accused of shooting his mother to death after he “lost it” during a dispute about orange juice, among other things, police say. (Miami-Dade Corrections)

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Police say a 29-year-old South Florida man shot his mother following an argument over orange juice, an air conditioner remote and the use of her car.

Luis Pages told police he “he lost it” during the Sunday evening argument and shot 59-year-old Miriam Gonzalez multiple times in their North Miami Beach home.

Pages told an investigator who arrived around 5 p.m., “I killed her. Take me to jail,” according to a police report obtained by the Associated Press.

He allegedly told officers his mother held up a pink knife and threatened him before the shooting.

He’s charged with one count of second-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Pages said he tried to shoot himself too, but was out of bullets. He then called 911. When an officer arrived Pages told him, “take me to jail.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.