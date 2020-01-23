Man wearing ‘Santa beard’ robs New Mexico bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Someone in Albuquerque is trying to give Santa Claus a bad name.

A man wearing a big, white, fake beard robbed the Bank of the West on MLK and Broadway just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. He pulled out a gun and demanded money from two tellers, and then fled on foot.

Witnesses believe he was Hispanic and about 30 to 40 years old. Call the FBI or Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP if you know who this man is.