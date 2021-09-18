Man who kicked woman down subway station escalator has been arrested, police say

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn (WPIX) – Police arrested a suspect accused of kicking a woman inside a New York City subway station, sending her falling down an escalator, authorities said Friday.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Twitter the suspect, identified by police as Bradley K. Hill, was taken into custody.

Video from the Sept. 9 attack showed the man had passed the woman on the escalator. After a brief verbal exchange, he kicked the 32-year-old woman in the chest, then fled from the Brooklyn subway station, police said.

“My thanks to everyone involved for their diligent work during this investigation,” Shea said on Twitter.

The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms, legs, right knee and right thigh, as well as trauma to her left ankle. She refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Hill, 32, of Brooklyn, was charged with assault and attempted assault, according to the NYPD.