Man who plotted to eat children in torture dungeon asks for prison release due to COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A former Massachusetts resident who built a dungeon inside his home and plotted to torture and eat children has asked a judge to order his release from prison because he is at high risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Boston 25 reports Geoffrey Portway filed a motion for compassionate release, citing the more than 40 cases of coronavirus in his prison.

In a handwritten letter, Portway said he was at higher risk of becoming infected because he is obese and asked to be sent back to England, where he is from.

Portway was one of 60 people arrested in a far-reaching international child pornography probe in 2012. Authorities said 167 children were identified as victims and rescued during the operation.

Investigators reportedly found child pornography on his computer. Portway also built a dungeon with torture devices in his basement for the purpose of raping, torturing, murdering and cannabalizing young children, authorities said.

Portway was sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison after pleading guilty to solicitation of child kidnapping and charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

He is being held in a federal prison in Virginia.