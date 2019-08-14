Man who walked into Walmart with rifle, body armor now regrets decision

SPRINGFIELD, MO (WNCN) – The man who was arrested after walking into a Missouri Walmart with a tactical rifle, a pistol and 100 rounds of ammo said he now regrets his actions.

Police say 20-year-old Dmitriy Andreychenko was carrying a “tactical rifle” and another gun, along with more than 100 rounds of ammunition when he walked through the store in the days following the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

.Andreychenko said those shootings weren’t on his mind when he strapped on his body armor and called Walmart to make sure it was OK he open-carried a long rifle in the store.

He did not fire any shots and surrendered after he was stopped and held at gunpoint by an off-duty firefighter.

Andreychenko says what he did was a”foolish” and he wants people to know he would never hurt anyone.

He’s charged with making a terrorist threat.

