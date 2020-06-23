Man wronged in past by police saves officer from burning car

A Pennsylvania man is being credited with saving a Uniontown Police officer’s life after he helped pull him from a burning car Sunday night.

Daylan McLee said he didn’t hesitate to save a human life.

The 31-year-old Black man has had several bad interactions with police officers, having filed a wrongful arrest lawsuit against Pennsylvania State Police after he spent a year in jail before being acquitted in a situation where video showed he had disarmed a gunman, not pointed a gun at officers.

McLee said Monday he wants more people to look at individuals and not judge all police based on one interaction.