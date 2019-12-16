Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ hits #1 on the Hot 100 chart

(CNN Newsource) – All Mariah Carey wanted for Christmas was a number one hit-and it finally happened!

Of course Carey has had #1 hits before, but not for her beloved Christmas song “All I Want for Christmas is You”.

The holiday classic was released 25 years ago, but it didn’t top the hot 100 chart until this year.

The song has been covered by artists including Ariana Grande and Ceelo Green.

It was also the magic behind one of the most heartwarming scenes in holiday cult-favorite “Love Actually”.

Despite only topping out at #3 until now, Carey has cashed in big time on the tune.

To date, she’s made $60 million off royalties from the song.

If you still can’t get enough, look for the “Mariah Carey is Christmas” mini-documentary on Amazon.

