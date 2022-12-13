RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday afternoon, a case file regarding former White House Chief of Staff and NC Congressman Mark Meadows and allegations of voter fraud was officially submitted.

According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, it will not be the agency that determine whether criminal charges are appropriate. Instead, the decision will be that of the NC Attorney General’s Office.

Prosecutors with the AG’s office will be performing a final review of the case before making their determination.