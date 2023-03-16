TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WNCN) — New evidence has been slim in recent weeks surrounding the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris from January. Harris was shot at several times, and multiple University of Alabama basketball players are currently facing charges, including capital murder.

This week, a new player has been named: freshman Kai Spears. Spears is the son of Marshall University Athletic Director Christian Spears.

Darius Miles and Michael Davis are currently facing capital murder charges, while Brandon Miller, who brought the gun that was ultimately used to murder Harris, just led the Crimson Tide to a 96-75 first-round NCAA Tournament victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

However, Alabama, including head coach Nate Oats, said Miller “is not in any trouble” over his reported involvement in the deadly shooting. Tuscaloosa chief deputy D.A. Paula Whitley said there was nothing to charge Miller with because the basketball player is said to not have known he was bringing a gun to Miles.

However, Miller, also a freshman, has an armed security guard with him at the NCAA Tournament due to an increased number of threats.

Alabama has since denied any involvement of Spears in the case, they said in a statement.

Spears has also said on social media that the New York Times, who broke the story, is “inaccurate”.

“I have one thing to say — the report in the New York Times was 100% inaccurate and the writer had complete disregard for the truth,” Spears said. “I am trying to process and cope with these false statements that somehow have been published and then seen by so many. So thankful to Alabama Athletics for refuting it on my behalf,” CBSSports via Kyle Boone reported.

Christian Spears also said the article is “‘demonstrably false’ and said he is pursuing legal options.”

Alabama’s statement also includes, “Based on the information we have, there were no current student-athletes present at the scene other than Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley, who are both fully cooperating witnesses.”

Bradley is also currently not facing charges.

Christian Spears has more than 25 years of experience at all levels of intercollegiate athletics administration, his university biography states.

“He comes to Marshall most recently from the University of Pittsburgh, where as deputy athletic director and chief operating officer he managed all revenue generation and external operations, primarily focused on strategic partnerships to help reduce expenses and supplement revenue streams.”

At this time, Miles and Davis will have separate trials and have been in jail since the incident on Jan. 15. Harris leaves behind a 5-year-old son.

Editor’s Note: The New York Times first broke the news, in an article, of Kai Spears’ involvement in the January fatal shooting.