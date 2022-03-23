IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WNCN) — A Maryland man is facing more than a dozen charges related to crimes including child porn, sex with dogs and the illegal possession of firearms, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland.

Jason Havelt, 42, of Ijamsville, was arrested without incident after deputies executed a search warrant at his home in the 4300-block of Ijamsville Road last week.

The sheriff’s office said they charged Havelt with 16 total charges, including child porn and animal cruelty.

Those 16 charges are as follows:

• Child porn with the intent to promote/distribute

• Possession of child pornography

• Firearm possession with a felony conviction

• Illegal possession of ammunition

• Illegal possession of a regulated firearm

• Two counts of rifle/shotgun in possession with a felony conviction

• Two counts of possessing a rifle/shotgun being convicted of a disqualifying crime

• Seven counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal

The sheriff’s office said that detectives received tips regarding animal abuse and cruelty back in November 2021 and identified Havelt as the suspect.

A USB drive given to the sheriff’s office and Frederick County Animal Control contained images “of Havelt performing sexual acts on his dogs,” authorities said. Further forensic examinations of three of his cellphones revealed “more images and videos of animal abuse.”

Detectives continued searching through Havelt’s electronic devices and eventually found child pornography videos, “including acts with animals,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Images of Havelt in his home with a variety of weapons including shotguns, rifles and handguns were also found on his devices. Havelt is a convicted felon and therefore prohibited from owning any guns, officials said.

Havelt is currently being held in the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.