CLARKSBURG, Md. (WNCN) – A teenager in Maryland was charged as an adult after he pointed a gun at someone and police found him in possession of kits to make “ghost guns,” a news release said.

On Wednesday around 10:15 a.m., Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 16-year-old boy pointing a gun during an argument. The person who called the police said the dispute was over the teen hitting their car while parking, the news release said.

The teen, identified as Nafees Muhammad, then ran away in the direction of Clarksburg High School.

Detectives later learned Muhammad is a student at the school and was on campus at one point after the confrontation, but eventually left, the release said.

The incident led the high school and two other nearby schools to be placed on lockdown, police said.

Muhammad was later arrested at his home.

A search of his house and car turned up three Polymer80 kits, which are used for the production of privately made firearms, also known as “ghost guns.” Police also found in his house a safe and ammunition. In his car, they found a Polymer80 handgun with an extended 30-round magazine, the release said.

Muhammad was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a handgun, handgun by a minor and use of a handgun in the commission of a violent crime.