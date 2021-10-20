Massachusetts man disguised as woman took videos of girls in bathroom, police say

WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A Woonsocket man is facing child pornography charges after police say he took photos of young girls inside a women’s bathroom at the Wrentham Outlets.

Jacob Guerrero, 23, was initially arrested in early September and charged with photographing an unsuspecting nude person, according to Wrentham police. Earlier this week, he was arrested a second time after police executed a search warrant for his phone and vehicle.

Courtesy: Wrentham Police Department

Police said the investigation began on Aug. 24 after they received a report of a man who appeared to be dressed as a woman and acting suspiciously in the women’s bathroom.

The suspect was wearing a blonde wig and entering unoccupied stalls next to stalls being used by women and younger girls, estimated to be between 12 and 15 years old, police said, adding that he appeared to have a pen camera attached to his sneaker, police said.

Using surveillance video, investigators were able to identify the suspect as Guerrero, who works as a delivery driver in the area.

Guerrero was arrested during a motor vehicle stop on High Street on Sept. 2 and released on bail later that day, according to police.

After obtaining the search warrant, police said they found 12 videos showing the unsuspecting victims either nude or partially nude. Five of the victims were under the age of 18, according to police, with some estimated to be between 8 and 11 years old.

In one case, police said the evidence suggests Guerrero secretly recorded a young girl through her bedroom window as she undressed.

Guerrero was taken into custody again on Monday and charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography. He was arraigned in court on Tuesday.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Robert O’Connell at (508) 384-2121.