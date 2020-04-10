Matthew McConaughey donates thousands of masks to Texas firefighters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As they continue to work on the front lines during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some Austin fire fighters received a surprise Friday from one of Austin’s most famous residents.
Actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, visited AFD Station 32 in west Austin with a special announcement.
The celebrity couple is giving several thousand N-95 masks to the station as part of their donation of 80,000 masks to frontline healthcare workers, firefighters and police working in Austin and New Orleans.
