MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (WNCN) — Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady have helped Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin’s charity GoFundMe reach the $5 million threshold after each donating at least $10,000 each.

The GoFundMe, originally set up as a toy drive for Hamlin’s hometown community, sits at more than $5.6 million as of 10 p.m. on Tuesday. It has also been changed to also support Hamlin as he fights for his life in the hospital, the fundraiser’s write-up directly states.

In a chilling scene, Hamlin, 24, was administered CPR on the field of the Monday Night Football game while surrounded by teammates after collapsing following a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. An ambulance was directly on the field four minutes after he collapsed.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, the NFL said Hamlin was in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Then, on Wednesday evening, the league said while remaining critical, Hamlin only needed 50 percent of the oxygen he was originally administered, instead of 100 percent.

Stafford tops the NFL donation list so far with $12,000 donated, while Brady has given $10,000.

FOXBORO, MA – NOVEMBER 23: Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford are both seen Gillette Stadium in 2014 when the two were members of their former teams, the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions, respectively (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images).

Denver Broncos signal-caller Russell Wilson has also donated $10,000. Meanwhile, the McCourty twins — Jason and Devin — have each donated $5,000.

Meanwhile, mentor Jason Hanold is listed as the top donor with $20,000. Stafford (third) and Brady (fifth) round out the top five.