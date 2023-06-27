RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As more teenagers ditch their backpacks for the summer, that could mean more time on their phones.

To help teens manage their time on apps, Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, Meta, is unveiling new safety features for teens on social media.

So, what’s new?

Meta says they are currently testing tools to limit unwanted interactions in Instagram DMs and Facebook Messenger. They are also expanding the “Take a Break” feature to Facebook where teens can get notified after 20 minutes of scrolling.

In addition to that feature, Meta is unveiling a new nudge on Instagram that suggests teens close the app if they are scrolling Reels at night. They plan to add more parental supervision features on Instagram and new tools on Facebook Messenger.

“Overall, we know that the parents are concerned about what their teens are doing online, and summer is a time where teens might have more time on their hands,” said Jennifer Hanley, North American Head of Safety Policy with Meta.

Natasha Collins is a parent herself and says she likes the idea.

“I think it’s great to give parents the option just like tv controls and cell phone controls so anything to keep the kiddos safe,” said Collins.

You can find more information about the new features here