BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Large chunks of metal rained down on northwest Denver metro neighborhoods Saturday afternoon after a United Airlines plane reported engine trouble.
United Airlines confirmed flight 328 departed Denver International Airport for Honolulu at 12:15 p.m. Its crew reported an engine issue and turned back to the airport. It landed safely about 1:30 p.m.
According to FlightAware, the aircraft involved is a Boeing 777.
Debris landed in several neighborhoods, including near Sheridan Boulevard and West 136th Avenue, according to North Metro Fire Rescue.
BPD said no injuries have been reported.
Video from Bennett — not far from Denver International Airport — shows a large, commercial airliner with smoke streaming from one of its engines.
Anyone who had debris land in their yard or near their home is asked to contact police at: 303-438-6405.
