MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP/WNCN) — An alcohol ban designed to curb heavy late-night drinking among spring breakers in Miami Beach will be in effect for two weeks in March.

The city’s commissioners voted 4-3 in the last week of February to prohibit the sale and consumption of alcohol after 2 a.m. between March 7 and March 21 along the city’s South Beach entertainment district.

The current last call is 6 a.m. for alcohol sales throughout much of the city.

Some nightclub operators and employees argued that a ban would cost them money while creating an unfair advantage for clubs, restaurants and hotels in other parts of the city.

Spring break is expected to rebound this year as mandates related to COVID-19 are phased out. Also, most people who are going on spring break made plans and secured lodging and airfare before recent price hikes.

With more than 1,000 arrests and nearly 100 gun seizures during 2021’s spring break season, officials said then they were thinking it may finally be time to cleanse the hip neighborhood of its law-breaking, party-all-night vibe.

The move came after years of increasingly stringent measures — banning alcohol from beaches, canceling concerts and food festivals — failed to stop the city from being overrun with out-of-control parties and anything-goes antics.

Last spring break at Miami Beach, two North Carolina men were accused of raping a 24-year-old tourist who overdosed during spring break in Miami Beach. They were later indicted on first-degree murder charges.

A grand jury in Miami-Dade County found Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 25, both from Greensboro, North Carolina, responsible for the fentanyl-induced death in March 2021 of Christine Englehardt of Richboro, Pennsylvania.

She met the men while visiting South Beach, and went with them to her room at the Albion Hotel, prosecutors said.

The grand jury added a second first-degree murder charge against Taylor for supplying the same opioid to Walter Riley, 21, from Chicago.

He was found unconscious on a nearby street and died March 20, two days after Englehardt was found unresponsive in her hotel room, the Miami Herald reported.

The three-page grand jury report accuses the pair of killing Englehardt with their “unlawful distribution of fentanyl” while committing sexual battery and burglary. The men took Englehardt’s credit cards and made illegal purchases at SOBE Liquors and the Sugar Factor, police said.

Authorities said surveillance video captured the men entering the hotel with Englehardt and later leaving without her. An arrest report says Collier confessed to giving Englehardt a green pill and claimed they sexually assaulted her in the hotel room even as she lay unconscious.