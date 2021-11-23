Michael Strahan and Alan Shepard’s daughter slated for next Blue Origin mission

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Blue Origin has announced the crew for its next space mission. Among the six will be Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan and Alan Shepard’s daughter, Laura Shepard Churchley.

The ship will carry a crew of six. Strahan and Shepard Churchley will fly as guests while the others were paying customers. Take-off is scheduled for Dec. 6 at 9 a.m. CST from Launch Site One in West Texas, according to the company.

Shepard Churchley’s father was the first American in space and the fifth person to walk the moon. He was the namesake for the ship, New Shepard. Shepard Churchley serves as the chair for Astronaut Scholarship Foundation Board of Trustees. It promotes careers and research in STEM fields.

Strahan is a Super Bowl Champion and co-anchor on Good Morning America. As a crew member, Blue Origin said he would receive a stipend. The money is reportedly being donated by The Boys & Girls Club.

The rest of the crew onboard will be space industry executive and philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess, and his son Cameron Bess.

Blue Origin was founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. He envisions a future where people can live and work in space.