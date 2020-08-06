Michelle Obama reveals she’s dealing with ‘low grade depression’

(CBS NEWS) Today Former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed that the last few months have taken a toll on her mental health.
On her podcast, she said she’s felt emotional highs and lows and is dealing with what she calls low grade depression.
And, she’s not alone, government studies found a third of Americans reported anxiety or depression in recent months.
