RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — He was in lock step with former President Trump and his administration’s policies. But, regardless of your politics or what you think of Trump, it’s hard to disagree that Mike Pence’s behavior and demeanor were the polar opposite.

“You want a strong and principled leader and measured and that’s the way he’s wired,” said Brian Rogers, the president of the Jesse Helms Center in Wingate. “And I think everybody’s a little different in how they handle certain issues and how they handle leadership. So, I think his leadership style is really rooted in his faith and humility is a big part of that.”

The center is sponsoring The Admiral James W. Nance Foreign Policy Lecture Series which is taking place Tuesday evening in Raleigh with Pence as the keynote speaker.

The Jesse Helms Center is named for the staunchly conservative North Carolina Republican who served thirty years as a U.S. Senator. Rogers says Mike Pence’s approach to foreign policy is very much in line with Ronald Reagan and Jesse Helms.

“We’re not nation builders and Senator Helms never believed that, and Mike Pence doesn’t believe that, but we certainly advocate freedom,” said Rogers.

While Pence is promoting his new book “So Help Me God,” his focus Tuesday night is foreign policy.

“He wants to be involved in the debates of this country whether foreign policy or domestic and so that’s why we’re excited to have him talk about foreign policy. He’s active within the debate even though he’s no longer Vice President,” said Rogers.

Pence has been outspoken and critical of his former boss’ handling of January 6th. Although he has not announced his candidacy for President, he’s ramped up his public appearances, including in North Carolina.

“He takes his faith very seriously; he takes his duty to the United States when he was Vice President and before that of governor and congressman very seriously and the constitution matters. And so, I don’t think he’s got any problem sharing with those that maybe have a different viewpoint to his viewpoint. He does it in a very humble way and a direct way,” said Rogers.

The event is expected to draw several hundred people and is invitation only.

CBS 17 will have a crew there to cover Pence’s remarks.