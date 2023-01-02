PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) – Officials say a 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks.

The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky outcropping on Monday morning.

Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire, says crashes along Devil’s Slide, a steep, rocky and winding coastal area south of San Francisco, rarely end with survivors.

Photos from the San Mateo Sheriff’s Department showed a white car that had massive damage among large boulders and smaller rocks at the bottom of the cliff.

San Mateo Sheriff’s Department

Two helicopters were visible at the scene in photos from the sheriff’s department. One copter was from the California Highway Patrol while the other landed nearby and appeared to be with a life-flight team.

Officials are investigating what caused the Tesla to go off the highway