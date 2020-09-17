Missing 86-year-old nursing home resident found dead in walk-in refrigerator

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was discovered dead in a walk-in refrigerator at an Ohio assisted living facility after she went missing early Tuesday morning.
When Maria Joseph Nursing and Rehabilitation Center staff couldn’t find 86-year-old Sofiya Perel around 1:40 a.m., they contacted police and searched the building. She was assigned to the fourth floor but somehow managed to bypass the safety features of her locked door.
Officers and staff eventually found her in a walk-in refrigerator on the second floor of the building around 4 a.m.
The Montgomery County Coroner has not determined the cause or manner of her death.
Maria Joseph Nursing and Rehabilitation Center did not immediately reply to requests for comment Wednesday.
Trotwood Police were still investigating Wednesday evening.
