Missing family of 4 traveling on Thanksgiving found dead after crash Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Daughters, 5-year-old Kaytlin and 20-month-old Avri. KXMA images [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Chelsi and Anthony Dean. KXMA photos [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Anthony and Chelsi Dean, both 25, and their daughters, 5-year-old Kaytlin and 20-month-old Avri. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The SUV they were driving which was hauling a car on a trailer. KXMA photo [ + - ]

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP/KXMA) - A North Dakota family reported missing in southeastern Montana died in a single-car crash on Interstate 94 in Billings on Thanksgiving.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash site was found at about 8 p.m. Friday after investigators pinged their cellphones.

Anthony Dean and Chelsi Dean were traveling with their two children from North Dakota to spend Thanksgiving with Chelsi Dean’s grandmother in Montana.

Carter County Sheriff Neil Kittelmann told The Billings Gazette Saturday the victims were Anthony and Chelsi Dean, both 25, from the Grand Forks area of North Dakota, and their daughters, 5-year-old Kaytlin and 20-month-old Avri.

Sgt. Anthony Dean was assigned to the 69th Maintenance Squadron at Grand Forks Air Force Base.

Chelsi Dean was a member of the Manvel North Dakota Volunteer Fire Department.

The patrol says their Toyota 4Runner went off the interstate near Huntley at about 7 a.m. Thursday and traveled through the median before going airborne off an embankment.

The SUV struck a concrete bridge support pillar and came to rest in Pryor Creek. The Toyota was towing a car on a trailer, according to KXMA-TV.

The Deans had visited family in Caldwell, Idaho and were traveling to Ekalaka, Montana.

They were scheduled to arrive at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving. They last contacted the family at 6:30 a.m. Thursday from Billings.