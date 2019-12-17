Missing Florida children found safe, deemed a ‘Christmas miracle’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the two young Jacksonville siblings at the center of Sunday’s Amber Alert have been found safe.

According to reports, Braxston Williams, 6, and his 5-year-old sister, Bri’ya, were found Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area in the same neighborhood they went missing in.

An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told First Coast News this has been a “Christmas miracle.”

