SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol released an update on three missing children under the age of 11 last seen on West Battlefield Road in Springfield on Thursday: Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8.

According to MSHP, on Thursday, March 31, the children’s EBT/food stamp cards were used at a Wal-Mart in Queen Creek, Arizona.

A new possible suspect or associate emerged, too, and is believed to be Ceairah Beverly.

Beverly is a 30-year-old, 5’2″ woman and 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The boys are believed to be with their biological mother Brittany Barns, their non-custodial parent and authorities suspect they are en route to Beverly’s stepmother’s residence who lives in Tuscon, Arizona.

According to MSHP, the children were taken from their home by Barns for an unsupervised visit and never returned.

Below are descriptions of the three missing children:

Ramello, 8, is a 4’3” tall male, 74 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Resean, 9, is a 4’4” tall male, 77 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Ryder, 10, is a 4’9” tall male, 116 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.