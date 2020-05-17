Missing mom’s family pleads for her safe return after she vanishes during Mother’s Day bike ride

MAYSVILLE, Co. (WNCN) — Barry Morphew, the husband of missing 49-year old Suzanne Morphew, is now speaking out about her disappearance.

In a Facebook video released on Sunday, Morphew says, “Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there and can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you, we miss you, your girls need you. No questions asked, however much they want – I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you, I want you back so bad.”

Suzanne Morphew, 49, is still missing after going on a bike ride on Mother’s Day, May 10. She and her husband have two daughters.

The sheriff’s office said they were searching “a specific area just west of County Road 225 and Highway 50.” The area is near the town of Maysville, which is where Morphew lives.

A family member told KXRM that her bike was recovered last Sunday. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s office would not confirm this information.

As of Saturday, there have been more than 100 tips reported to the dedicated phone line as part of Morphew’s Missing Person case.

Members of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) continued the search for Suzanne Morphew on Saturday.

The Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said Saturday’s efforts didn’t involve a large-scale search similar to the one that took place on US Highway 50 on May 15, however investigators continued to follow-up on tips and conduct targeted searches.

The family is offering a $200,000 reward for her safe return.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.

— KXRM-TV contributed to this report

