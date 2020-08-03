Missing teen found after 9 days wandering alone in woods

SKYKOMISH, Wa. (CNN Newsource/KOMO) — The King County Sheriff’s Office says Gia Fuda has been found alive.

After vanishing for nine days, she was found deep in the woods, conscious and talking, a few miles from where her car was parked on the side of Hwy 2 east of Skykomish.

Medics treated her on scene and she was transported to an area hospital. The sheriff’s office says she is in stable condition.

Gia’s family told KOMO News that she is doing well and recovering after spending the night at a local hospital.

At this time it is unknown why Fuda was in the woods. The sheriff’s office believes she may have been walking to get help after her car ran out of gas because the area where her car broke down is a “dead zone” for cellphone service, but they won’t know for sure until they get a chance to talk to her.

According to the sheriff’s office, a search crew found Fuda just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. The crew first found a note book and later clothing along of the side of a creek where they eventually found Fuda.

She was climbing up a steep ravine. The sheriff’s office says she was able to drink water from the stream and a family friend said she survived by eating berries.

The 18-year-old went missing over a week ago. Her car was found out of gas on the side of Highway 2 between between Skykomish and Steven’s Pass.

Her purse was inside but her cellphone was missing and powered off.

Detectives had called Fuda’s disappearance suspicious.

