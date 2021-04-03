Missing teen found dead after recently moving out on her own

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A missing 19-year-old Butte County woman who had just moved to Los Angeles was found dead in Siskiyou County.

Tatiana Dugger’s family filed a missing person report with Oakland police Jan. 9, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Phone records showed her last known location was in Oakland, but the 19-year-old had moved to Los Angeles just four months earlier.

Dugger is from Butte County and her family lives in the area, so Butte County officials say they began helping Oakland police with the investigation.

Within the past week, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office found the remains of a female. Using rapid DNA testing, Butte County officials say the remains were identified as Dugger Friday morning.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office, the Oakland Police Department and the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office are all investigating Dugger’s disappearance.

Information about what caused her death has not been reported.