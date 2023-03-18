LAKE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders were called to Lake Henry today to search for a missing teen in the lake.

Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning, Chief Nick Corazzi of Maplewood Fire and Rescue said his team was called to East Island Lane, Lake Township, for the report of multiple adolescents screaming on Lake Henry.

Chief Corazzi said his team arrived on the scene and found two adolescent males hanging onto a capsized rowboat in the water.

Pic credit: WBRE/WYOU Pic credit: WBRE/WYOU

First responders said they pulled the two males out of the water and learned there was one more still in the water.

Dive teams were called to the scene and a drone was there searching for the teen.

Just more than seven hours after the search began, investigators said they found 18-year-old Dominic Testani, from Doylestown, Pa., dead in the water around 9:00 a.m.

The Wayne County Coroner’s Office said it was called to the scene shortly after and pronounced Testani dead upon arrival.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, more details will be released following an investigation and autopsy results.

The scene was cleared around 10:15 a.m., approximately 8.5 hours after the original dispatch.