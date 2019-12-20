Missing Texas mom found dead, infant daughter alive, 1 arrested, report says

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KXAN/CBS News) — CBS News is reporting Heidi Broussard, an Austin mother who has been missing since Dec. 12, was found dead in the trunk of a car Friday near a home in Jersey Village, Texas.

Her 3-week-old daughter, Margot Carey, was found alive in good condition, the report says.

Tammy Broussard, Heidi’s mother, said a medical examiner needs to officially identify the body.

Law enforcement would not confirm those details from Broussard.

Jersey Village is near Houston.

A car at the scene is registered to Magen Rose Fieramusca, who is currently listed as being in custody at the Harris County Jail.

Police records from Harris County say Fieramusca was arrested Friday by APD on two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence. That evidence was a human corpse, records say. She is being held on $600,000 bond.

Investigators were led to a home on Bo Jack Drive in Jersey Village, Texas near Houston, where reports are saying Heidi Broussard was found dead and her infant daughter Margot Carey was alive. (Adrian Montes /KPRC)

