Missing Texas mom found dead, infant daughter alive, report says

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KXAN/CBS News) — CBS News is reporting Heidi Broussard, an Austin mother who has been missing since Dec. 12, was found dead in the trunk of a car Friday near a home in Jersey Village, Texas.
Her 3-week-old daughter, Margot Carey, was found alive in good condition, the report says.
Tammy Broussard, Heidi’s mother, said a medical examiner needs to officially identify the body.
Law enforcement would not confirm those details from Broussard.
Jersey Village is near Houston.
CBS 17 will continue to provide information from law enforcement as it becomes available.
