ST. LOUIS (CNN) – A victim of a car fire punched two firefighters because he thought they were taking too long to extinguish the flames.
Firefighters say they were working to put the fire out when the car’s owner started punching them.
Both firefighters refused medical treatment and are okay.
The man was taken into custody.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Dog found inside taped box near Virginia dump
- November 18: Improving Weather This Week
- BBB warns that illegal ‘Secret Sister’ gift exchange scam has resurfaced on social media
- Missouri man punches firefighters, says they were taking too long
- 45 mph school zone speed limit too high, head of Durham high school says
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now