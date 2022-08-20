LOS ANGELES (CBS Newspath/WNCN) — Security video captured the chaos inside a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor-Gateway section of Los Angeles earlier this week.

The incident happened when crowds coordinated a rush into the store and then started taking over and stealing items around 12:40 a.m. Monday, police said.

“Mob mentality inside the store. They started ransacking the place — taking food, cigarettes, lottery tickets,” said Det. Ryan Moreno of the Los Angeles police.

Video from police at first showed a massive crowd form outside the store at Figueroa and El Segundo. Just minutes before the looting, drivers of cars took over an intersection, which attracted crowds.

“The spectators then formed a ‘flash mob’ of looters and rushed a nearby 7-Eleven,” police said in a news release.

LAPD photo

Police are asking for help in finding one particular man who was seen wearing a Colorado Rockies cap and a “Backwoods” jersey.

“This guy started grabbing food and chips and started throwing bananas at the workers who’re basically hiding in the back,” Moreno said.

In addition, detectives have released a few more still images of people who rushed the sales counter – which has been dusted for prints.

“The looters then exited the store to the surrounding parking lots and streets, and quickly dispersed before police arrived,” a police news release said.

Police say they’re going start confiscating cars at such store “takeovers” whether the person is a driver or a spectator.

“If they’re going to start doing this kind of stuff – inconveniencing people, locking up freeways and taking over freeways — cars are going to start disappearing real soon,” Moreno said.

People in the area say they’ve been seeing businesses disappearing lately — like one across the street.

And they fear more investments may go away – if the wild illegal behavior keeps up.

“A lot of us can’t afford to move…we got to live here… but people don’t want to take care of what we got,” said Kevin Hosley of Compton.