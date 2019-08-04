1  of  2
Breaking News
US 70 closed near Hillsborough after crash involving deputy Flash flood warning issued for part of Wilson County as 2 inches of rain already reported

Mom admits missing son was dead in trash bin, police say

National News

by: , CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP/CBS News) — The search for a 4-year-old Baltimore boy has been called off after the boy’s mother admitted to police he wasn’t missing but was instead dead in a trash bin.

Authorities had been searching for Malachi Lawson since he was reported missing Thursday.

Malachi Lawson in a photo from CBS News
CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

Mother Alicia Lawson originally told police she had left Malachi on his grandmother’s porch in the 4500 block of Rogers Avenue, and when she returned later, he was gone.

But Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a press conference Saturday that the boy’s mother, 25-year-old Alicia Lawson, admitted to police Friday night that her son was actually dead.

She helped police find the body early Saturday in a large metal trash bin on Haddon Avenue.

Alicia Lawson and her partner, Shakita Lawson, 40, were arrested and charged with neglect that resulted in the death of a minor, first-degree child abuse, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and related charges.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out

Don't Miss