Mom admits missing son was dead in trash bin, police say

BALTIMORE (AP/CBS News) — The search for a 4-year-old Baltimore boy has been called off after the boy’s mother admitted to police he wasn’t missing but was instead dead in a trash bin.

Authorities had been searching for Malachi Lawson since he was reported missing Thursday.

Malachi Lawson in a photo from CBS News

Mother Alicia Lawson originally told police she had left Malachi on his grandmother’s porch in the 4500 block of Rogers Avenue, and when she returned later, he was gone.

But Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a press conference Saturday that the boy’s mother, 25-year-old Alicia Lawson, admitted to police Friday night that her son was actually dead.

She helped police find the body early Saturday in a large metal trash bin on Haddon Avenue.

Alicia Lawson and her partner, Shakita Lawson, 40, were arrested and charged with neglect that resulted in the death of a minor, first-degree child abuse, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and related charges.

