ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WNCN) — A mother and her two children were airlifted from a disabled sailboat nearly 100 miles off the coast of Florida Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard.

The incident happened 96 miles offshore of Anclote Island, Florida, which is located about 20 miles north of St. Petersburg, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.

Crews in St. Petersburg heard a radio call from the owner of the sailboat, which was disabled amid “worsening weather conditions,” the news release said.

A mother aboard the ship was asking for a rescue for herself and her children, ages 12 and 3, officials said.

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoisted the woman and two children aboard.

The owner of the sailboat remained on board and planned to return to shore in the vessel when the weather improved, the news release said.

The mother and children were taken to the St. Petersburg air station where family greeted them.